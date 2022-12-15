Sharmila accused of harming interests of Christians in Telangana

December 15, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Christian organisations led by Jerusalem Muttaiah and others have alleged that the comments being made by YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y. S. Sharmila have been harming the interests of Christians in Telangana and called upon the community to be aware and refute them.

“Ms. Sharmila has been making baseless allegations against MLC Kavitha for her political existence. She has also joined hands with communal BJP for her political interests. We will prevent Sharmila’s padayatra,” said Mr. Muttaiah and others while speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

Claiming that the Christian community is not with Ms. Sharmila, they have accused her trying to use Christians for her political advantage and added that in the name of YSRTP she has been trying to create trouble in Telangana.

“Christians in Telangana are happy in the rule of BRS. All welfare schemes and facilities are being extended to us. We strongly condemn the comments made by Ms. Sharmila against Ms. Kavitha,” they said.

BRS Uppal convenor Prakash Rao, Bishop Bhaskar, Bhim Rao and others were present.