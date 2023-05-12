‘Share water conservation efforts in TS at ICID congress’

May 12, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 25 th Congress of International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) will be held at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from November 1 to 8 this year.

According to ICID officials — vice president K. Yella Reddy and director R. Giridhar — who met Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar here on Friday, the ICID congress is being organised in India after a gap of 57 years, it was held at New Delhi in 1966. Stating that about 1,200 delegates from 78 countries, including 750 from India, are expected to participate in the event, they invited engineers from Telangana to take part in the Congress.

They suggested that the Telangana engineers share the success stories of the newly-formed State in water conservation with the help of programmes such as Mission Kakatiya. Mr. Yella Reddy said ICID was formed with 8 member countries in 1957 and now it has 78 countries as its members covering the world’s 95% irrigation and drainage systems.

Stating that the objective of the triennial congress is achieving water security, alleviation of poverty and hunger with sustainable rural development, Mr. Reddy said theme for the 25 th Congress as Visakhapatnam is “tackling water scarcity in agriculture”. Awards would be given to world heritage irrigation structures at the event. In 2018 edition, Sadarmat and Peddavagu (Kamareddy) irrigation structures were given the awards.

Director in Central Water Commission Ramesh Kumar and Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Sridhar Rao Deshpande were present at the ICID officials meeting with the ENC.