Shapoorji Pallonji to build new Secretariat

HYDERABAD

29 October 2020 23:07 IST

Company emerged lowest bidder quoting 4.02% excess

Infrastructure development company Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited has been selected to take up construction of the new integrated secretariat complex.

The bid submitted by the Mumbai-based company was evaluated as the lowest qualified tender at 4.02% excess over the estimated contract value of ₹494.86 crore. Another bidder Larsen and Toubro, who participated in the tender process, quoted 4.8% excess over the estimated value. The Commissionerate of Tenders evaluated the tenders on Wednesday and, subsequently, the letter of acceptance was issued to the company on Thursday.

The tender process followed the sanction of ₹617 crore for construction of the integrated complex. The initial estimate for the complex replacing the old secretariat was enhanced by ₹100 crore from ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore. Thereafter, the government sanctioned ₹617 crore for construction works as more components were added. The scope for work has reportedly increased as the net site area increased by a little over one lakh square feet on account of addition of buildings proposed for staff amenities as well as electrical block while the total area has gone up from 25.42 acre to 28.05 acre.

With the government putting in place stringent norms for participating in the tender process, only two companies with track record in infrastructure development remained in the fray. The firms sought extension of the deadline for completion of the project by at least six months given the expansion of scope of work, but the government remained firm at the tender stage itself that the deadline for the completion of works would not be extended under any circumstances.

The selected bidder, sources said, assured the government that works would be taken up on continuous basis with holidays included so that the complex could be completed in all respects in one year’s time.