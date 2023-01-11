HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shanti Kumari is new Chief Secretary of Telangana

The Telangana Government issued orders for the appointment of Shanti Kumari as Chief Secretary of the State a day after the DoPT relieved Somesh Kumar from the post 

January 11, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Shanti Kumari called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for reposing confidence in her and entrusting her the responsibility as Chief Secretary of Telangana.

Shanti Kumari called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for reposing confidence in her and entrusting her the responsibility as Chief Secretary of Telangana. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Senior IAS officer A. Shanti Kumari has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Telangana. The State Government has issued orders appointing her as the Chief Secretary after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave his consent for her appointment to the top bureaucratic post in the State. The order was given a day after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) relieved Somesh Kumar from the post.

A 1989 batch officer, Ms. Shanti Kumari will be the first woman to take up the top post in the new State. A post-graduate in Marine Biology, Ms. Shanti Kumari has pursued MBA in the US and also worked in the United Nations programmes for two years. She has been working in the areas of poverty alleviation, education, health, skill development and forest departments in the past three decades of her service.

She worked as a principal secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office and as special secretary in the TS-iPASS. She is currently holding the post of special chief secretary in Forest department prior to being appointed as Chief Secretary. The new Chief Secretary called on the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan and thanked him for reposing confidence in her and entrusting her the Chief Secretary’s post.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.