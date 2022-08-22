Shankar Mahadevan plants saplings

:

Well known playback singer, Shankar Mahadevan, who came to Hyderabad to participate in “India’s Independence Diamond Jubilee celebrations”, planted saplings at Begumpet along with former CBI Joint Director Lakshmi Narayana as part of the "Green India Challenge".

He stated that plants not only give oxygen which is useful for millions of animals, but also give ‘the sounds of their leaves’. It is a wonderful natural music and soul-pleasing sound.

Later, he challenged music director Devi Sri Prasad, singer Shreya Ghoshal and famous instrumentalist Shivamani, to plant saplings and continue the chain.