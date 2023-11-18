HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shamshabad zone security reviewed ahead of Telangana polls

November 18, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra conducted a meeting with police officers of Shamshabad Zone in view of the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly 2023 elections.

Mr. Raveendra said that the Shamshabad Zone has jurisdiction over the whole of Shadnagar Assembly Constituency as well as parts of the Rajendranagar and Kalwakurthy. “We discussed deployment of force in polling locations/polling stations, critical polling locations, routes mobiles, stationing of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at strategic locations, striking forces and special striking forces in various routes, CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) and other armed forces in certain critical areas,” he said.

Traffic management and proper parking of vehicles at polling locations was also discussed, according to officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.