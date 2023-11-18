Shamshabad zone security reviewed ahead of Telangana polls

November 18, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra conducted a meeting with police officers of Shamshabad Zone in view of the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly 2023 elections.

Mr. Raveendra said that the Shamshabad Zone has jurisdiction over the whole of Shadnagar Assembly Constituency as well as parts of the Rajendranagar and Kalwakurthy. “We discussed deployment of force in polling locations/polling stations, critical polling locations, routes mobiles, stationing of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at strategic locations, striking forces and special striking forces in various routes, CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) and other armed forces in certain critical areas,” he said.

Traffic management and proper parking of vehicles at polling locations was also discussed, according to officials.