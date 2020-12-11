Shamirpet to get an airport if required: CM

SIDDIPET

KCR inaugurates party office, Medical college at Siddipet

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Rao, who addressed a public meeting here on Thursday, said an international airport, when it is required in the future, may come up at Shamirpet.

Mr. Rao participated in several inaugurations and development programmes in the district headquarters from morning to evening on Thursday. At the public meeting at Government Degree College, the Chief Minister said that division of districts has brought development closer to people and Siddipet is in the forefront with an active leader like Harish Rao.

"We have a suffered a lot due to water scarcity and now the situation has changed. There is a lot of water at Ranganaiksagar. It will become an international tourist destination. I am sanctioning ₹100 crore for its development,”announced the CM.

The development projects announced by Mr Rao include ring road for Bussapur - Timmayipally, lift irrigation (₹ 80 crore) from Mallannasagar to the villages that were not covered under different irrigation projects, four-lane road from Siddipet to Illendu, ₹. 25 crore for Komaticheruvu, 1,000 double bedroom houses additionally for Siddipet at the same place where the new houses were inaugurated on Thursday.

"This is a golden day for us. About ₹ 1,000 crore worth development works inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies were held today. The medical college which was sanctioned by Mr. Rao was inaugurated by him. Stone was laid for a 960 -bed hospital. The double bedroom houses for the poor, a dream of the Chief Minister, was realised. I feel happy after seeing the smiling faces of beneficiaries,”said Mr. Harish Rao requesting the Chief Minister to sanction another 1000 2BHK houses, basti Dawakhana and three town police station. He said that four companies came forward and signed MoUs in the presence of Chief Minister. He said that these companies expressed willingness to start operations and they will be accommodated in the temporary collectorate buildings, once it was shifted to the new building. He also urged the CM to sanction a four-lane road from Siddipet to Chinnnakodur and funds to complete the pending works of Komaticheruvu.

The Cheif Minister who was on an inaguration spree laid the foundation for construction of IT tower at Duddeda on the outskirts of the town. Later, he inaugurated the Telangana Bhavan, the first party office outside Hyderabad, here. He also inaugurated the Rytu Vedika at Mittapally constructed at a cost of ₹22 crore. The government medical college constructed at a cost of ₹135 crore was inaugurated and it was followed by laying the foundation stone for the proposed 960- bed hospital, estimated to cost of ₹225 crore.

The Chief Minister who termed Siddipet a dynamic place inaugurated the pylon construted at the 2BHK (double bedroom houses) at Narsapur on the outskirts of the district headquarters. Later, he inaugurated an underground drainage and sewage treatment plant and the guest house constructed at the hill top of Ranganaiksagar at Chandlapur.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao coordinated the entire programme. Ministers E. Rajender, S. Niranjan Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and others were present.