Shallow Aquifer Management pilot models at Habsiguda and Sainikpuri 

HYDERABAD

Securing water for the future as the mantra, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a latest intervention has taken up Shallow Aquifer Management (SAM) model on a pilot basis in the city.

The aim is to tap SAM as a sustainable urban water management technique, while addressing persistent issues of groundwater depletion, drying up of borewells, and check quick flooding of city streets.

Under SAM, as part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the GHMC has identified five municipal parks in the year. On a pilot basis, the National Institute of Urban Affairs, the nodal implementation agency, will oversee works at two parks in the LB Nagar zone: Kakatiya Park at Habsiguda and E-sector park at Sainikpuri.

The project’s concept is to drill shallow water injection borewells to a depth of 100-120 feet and pump out water in the shallow aquifers. This is done so that the layers underneath get recharged whenever there is rainfall, while collecting water from the surrounding watershed and channelling it through recharge pits. Thus, the underground layers are recharged, and water table rises.

On Tuesday, the SAM team was at the Kakatiya Nagar colony park to explain and demonstrate the solution to the residents. The park has a watershed capacity of 44.6 cr litres and annual rainfall potential of 53 lakh litres.

Addl. Commissioner (Urban Biodiversity) Sunanda Rani and Kalpana Ramesh of The Rainwater Project explained the project’s benefit, the technical interventions being undertaken at the park, its impact in recharging the ground water aquifers in the surrounding areas and soon the ground water levels.

LB Nagar Zone (Deputy Drector) M. Chandra Sekhara Rao, Mr. Anirudh from NIUA, and others were present.