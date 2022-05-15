Shah delivered a bundle of lies: Harish Rao

‘Home Minister silent on bifurcation related issues’

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a “bundle of lies” to the people of Telangana at the Tukkuguda public meeting on Saturday, which people will not believe.

“Why was the Home Minister silent on bifurcation related issues for which his ministry was responsible?” he asked while speaking to reporters at Toopran in Medak district on Sunday.

“In front of so many people, Mr. Shah said as many as six lies to get votes in Telangana. But, our people cannot be cheated,” he said, and pointed out the false statements made by Mr. Shah.

“Mr. Shah said that we opposed repealing of Article 370. But, the reality is we had voted to repeal that Article in Parliament in view of the nation’s interest.”

“Mr. Shah said that the Centre has given ₹2,500 crore for Mission Bhagiratha but this is a blatant lie. Not even a single paisa was paid by the Centre and instead we have been spending as much as ₹32,500 crore to provide drinking water to every household.”

Mr. Rao added, “Mr. Shah said that we are not constructing super-specialty hospitals which is again not true. TIMS is already functioning and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has laid the foundation for construction of three more hospitals recently at an estimated cost of ₹2,679 crore. We have also laid stone for setting up a super-specialty hospital in Warangal.”

He added, “Mr. Shah alleged that we are changing the names of Centre’s schemes. Out of the total ₹7,300 crore being spent on Mana Ooru - Mana Badi, the Centre is going to pay only ₹300 crore where as the State government is spending ₹7,000 crore.”

“On NREGS, while Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that Centre had spent ₹30,000 crore in the State, Mr. Shah said that it is ₹18,000 crore.“

Questioning the contradictory statements being made by Union Ministers day in and day out, Mr. Rao wondered on whom to trust.