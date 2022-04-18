Shadow Cabinet is the new mantra of Congress

Professional guidance on the line to be taken to attack the government

Professional guidance on the line to be taken to attack the government

Shadow Cabinet will be the new strategy of the Telangana Congress with experienced leaders with strong subject knowledge in various departments of the government all set to attack the government and rebut any criticism in a professional approach.

The newly inducted political strategist Sunil Kanumolu is said to have suggested the formation of a shadow Cabinet in the party where experts in core areas of governance would be entrusted with the job of taking on the government claims with facts, figures and a professional approach.

This would be moving away from the typical Congress kind of politics where all and sundry react to all issues irrespective of their political stature or expertise in a particular subject. “After realising that a huge gap exists in taking the party line to the public through the media, the strategy team has suggested this approach,” a senior leader on condition of anonymity said.

The team members of Mr. Sunil started their work at the ground level a few weeks back to get feedback on whether the party agenda is reaching the targeted groups. The team members were also present in the senior leaders' meeting chaired by AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore, on Saturday.

As per the new plan, three to four members would be identified to deal with a particular subject and they in coordination with the top leadership will decide on what stand to be taken on any issue. “Everyone is not an expert on agriculture, law and order, business, education, revenue, information technology or issues related to youth and employment that are core areas of governance. Too many people with too less information react on behalf of the party and the idea is to cut down the crap when dealing with the media,” a leader argued.

Moreover, there is no concerted effort to rebut the criticism of the party by both the TRS and the BJP. The new mechanism is likely to plug that gap. As of now, a strong message from the party is reaching the ground level only when TPCC chief Revanth Reddy or senior leaders like Bhatti Vikramarka speak on any issue.

Now the identified team will discuss the political and administrative issues every day and decide what line the party has to take. The same line will have to be followed by leaders at the mandal and village-level as well while speaking on behalf of the party.