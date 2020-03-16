Shabbir welcomes TS Assembly resolution

Welcoming the passing of resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC in Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, former minister and ex-leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has failed to make his stand clear on the issue.

“In the six page resolution, the operational part is of only three sentences which lack clarity on whether or not the CAA would be implemented in Telangana. Further, there is no mention or direct request for stalling the NPR and NRC related activities in the State,” Mr. Shabbir said in a statement issued here.

“Telangana government has only urged the Centre to amend the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in order to remove all references to any religion or any foreign country. But it did not register its objection in open words. As openly stated by other chief ministers, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao did not make a clear announcement that he would not implement CAA, NRC and NPR in Telangana,” he said.

Mr. Shabbir said that the State Legislative Assembly could not confine itself to ‘expressing concern’ over the proposed implementation of NPR & NRC. As per the resolution, the House, urged the Government of Telangana to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people from exercises such as NPR & NRC. He pointed out that the Kerala government has issued a GO MS No. 247 Dated 20-12-2019 stalling all NPR activities in the State. “Instead of delivering an hour long speech, KCR should have made one specific announcement that CAA, NPR & NRC would not be implemented in Telangana. However, KCR once again used his oratory skills to cheat the people,” he said.

Mr. Shabbir demanded that the State government immediately issue a GO stalling all NPR-related activities until the Central government makes required amendments in the rules. Further, he said that the Chief Minister should issue a statement announcing that contentious CAA, NPR and NRC would not be implemented in Telangana. He demanded that all cases registered against those who participated in peaceful protest against CAA must be withdrawn unconditionally.