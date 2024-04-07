Shabbir Ali slams Modi for divisive remarks, urges voters to support Congress

April 07, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress senior leader and Advisor to the Telangana Government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks alleging that the Congress’ election manifesto bears resemblance to the Muslim League.

He said Prime Minister Modi feels compelled to resort to Hindu-Muslim rhetoric to bolster his chances in the upcoming elections even after 10 years in power. He emphasised that the Congress has consistently opposed the Muslim League, unlike the BJP, which has shown support to it.

Mr. Shabbir Ali highlighted the BJP’s historical fondness for Mohammed Ali Jinnah and his Muslim League, citing instances where senior BJP leaders such as Lal Krishna Advani and Jaswant Singh openly praised Jinnah. He challenged PM Modi to explain why Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Jana Sangh’s founder and Hindu Mahasabha’s president, formed a coalition government with the Muslim League in Bengal, Sindh, and the North West Frontier Province.

Earlier, Mr. Shabbir Ali warmly welcomed the decision of several prominent leaders from Kamareddy to join the Congress party from the BRS. Majority of the Bibipet Mandal BRS leadership joined the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of AICC secretary Rohit Choudhary and Zaheerabad candidate Suresh Kumar Shetkar.

