Shabbir Ali slams heroic welcome to Kavitha

Congress leader and adviser to the Telangana Government (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir ridiculed the heroic welcome accorded to BRS MLC K. Kavitha following her release from Tihar Jail.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Ali strongly condemned BRS leaders for creating a hype around Ms. Kavitha’s release and celebrating the occasion by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

He said that Ms. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam, and added that she was released on conditional bail and not acquitted of the charges.

“It is a matter of shame that a woman leader from Telangana was arrested in a scam related to liquor. Instead of being apologetic, BRS leaders are celebrating as if she was a freedom fighter arrested for a public cause,” Mr. Ali remarked.

Mr. Ali also assured that the Congress Government in Telangana, headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, would not spare anyone involved in corruption and scams during the BRS regime.

He condemned BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao for objecting to installation of the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Secretariat. He spoke about the late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s significant contributions towards nation-building and ultimate sacrifice for the country.

