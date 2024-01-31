Shabbir Ali accuses KTR of sowing discord within Congress

January 31, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Adviser to the Telangana government on SC, ST, BC and minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao of attempting to sow discord within the Congress by making unfounded allegations regarding issues pertaining to minorities.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, accompanied by TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Mr. Ali rebuked KTR’s attempts to empathise with him regarding his ministerial rank, asserting that KTR should acknowledge his father KCR’s alleged efforts to undermine Ali’s political career. He said that KCR contested from Kamareddy, which is Ali’s native seat, with the intention of thwarting his victory and subsequently preventing his ministerial appointment. He accused KCR of attempting to eliminate Muslim leadership within the Congress.

“Before KTR speaks on minority issues, he should explain why his father contested against me,” Mr. Ali demanded. “The Congress government will soon expose the failures and false claims of development being made by BRS,” he said.

Stating that KTR’s statements of concern over the Congress party’s alleged neglect of Muslims within its ranks are misleading, he accused KCR of betraying Muslims by not fulfilling the promised 12% reservation and highlighted what he described as BRS government’s destruction of institutions dedicated to minority welfare.

He pointed out the Congress government’s efforts in minority representation by appointing a Muslim advocate, Imran, as the Additional Advocate General. He said that the Congress government would continue to appoint a significant number of Muslims to various corporations.

