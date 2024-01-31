ADVERTISEMENT

Shabbir Ali accuses KTR of sowing discord within Congress

January 31, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ali rebuked KTR’s attempts to empathise with him regarding his ministerial rank

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Ali Shabbir was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Adviser to the Telangana government on SC, ST, BC and minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao of attempting to sow discord within the Congress by making unfounded allegations regarding issues pertaining to minorities.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, accompanied by TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Mr. Ali rebuked KTR’s attempts to empathise with him regarding his ministerial rank, asserting that KTR should acknowledge his father KCR’s alleged efforts to undermine Ali’s political career. He said that KCR contested from Kamareddy, which is Ali’s native seat, with the intention of thwarting his victory and subsequently preventing his ministerial appointment. He accused KCR of attempting to eliminate Muslim leadership within the Congress.

“Before KTR speaks on minority issues, he should explain why his father contested against me,” Mr. Ali demanded. “The Congress government will soon expose the failures and false claims of development being made by BRS,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that KTR’s statements of concern over the Congress party’s alleged neglect of Muslims within its ranks are misleading, he accused KCR of betraying Muslims by not fulfilling the promised 12% reservation and highlighted what he described as BRS government’s destruction of institutions dedicated to minority welfare.

He pointed out the Congress government’s efforts in minority representation by appointing a Muslim advocate, Imran, as the Additional Advocate General. He said that the Congress government would continue to appoint a significant number of Muslims to various corporations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US