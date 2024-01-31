GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shabbir Ali accuses KTR of sowing discord within Congress

Ali rebuked KTR’s attempts to empathise with him regarding his ministerial rank

January 31, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Ali Shabbir was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan. File

Mohammed Ali Shabbir was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Adviser to the Telangana government on SC, ST, BC and minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao of attempting to sow discord within the Congress by making unfounded allegations regarding issues pertaining to minorities.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, accompanied by TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Mr. Ali rebuked KTR’s attempts to empathise with him regarding his ministerial rank, asserting that KTR should acknowledge his father KCR’s alleged efforts to undermine Ali’s political career. He said that KCR contested from Kamareddy, which is Ali’s native seat, with the intention of thwarting his victory and subsequently preventing his ministerial appointment. He accused KCR of attempting to eliminate Muslim leadership within the Congress.

“Before KTR speaks on minority issues, he should explain why his father contested against me,” Mr. Ali demanded. “The Congress government will soon expose the failures and false claims of development being made by BRS,” he said.

Stating that KTR’s statements of concern over the Congress party’s alleged neglect of Muslims within its ranks are misleading, he accused KCR of betraying Muslims by not fulfilling the promised 12% reservation and highlighted what he described as BRS government’s destruction of institutions dedicated to minority welfare.

He pointed out the Congress government’s efforts in minority representation by appointing a Muslim advocate, Imran, as the Additional Advocate General. He said that the Congress government would continue to appoint a significant number of Muslims to various corporations.

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.