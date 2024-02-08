GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shabbir Ali accuses BRS govt. of neglecting minority welfare, promises steps for their upliftment

He accused the BRS government of keeping the Garden View Wakf Mall project on the back burner for almost 10 years

February 08, 2024 06:29 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Adviser to Telangana government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir announced steps to ensure fast-paced growth of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in Telangana. He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting minority welfare.

Speaking to the media after conducting a review meeting with officials concerned here on Wednesday, he said that the ‘Garden View Wakf Mall’, which has been pending for the last 17 years, would be completed soon. He said that he was instrumental in purchasing two land parcels for Haj House at a cost of over ₹22 crore.

He accused the BRS government of keeping the Garden View Wakf Mall project on the back burner for almost 10 years. “I have directed officials to take all steps to complete the works at the earliest,” he said, and informed that arrears of ₹7.35 crore had been released towards honorarium for 13,735 Imams and Muezzins in the State.

Giving details on the ongoing arrangements for Haj this year, he said that nearly 10,000 pilgrims would leave for the holy journey from Hyderabad.

Speaking on Wakf Board properties, he said that a detailed review meeting would be held soon to study the status of Wakf properties, and accused the previous government of ruining Wakf institutions. Further, he said that vacancies in Wakf Board, including 317 Wakf Inspector posts, would be filled within a year.

Mr. Ali also promised to make efforts to implement Urdu as the second official language in Telangana. He charged the KCR government with destroying the Urdu Academy and its computer centres and libraries.

He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would conduct a detailed review meeting on the welfare of SCs, STs and minorities after the budget session.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.