Shabbir Ali accuses BRS govt. of neglecting minority welfare, promises steps for their upliftment

February 08, 2024 06:29 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Adviser to Telangana government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir announced steps to ensure fast-paced growth of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in Telangana. He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting minority welfare.

Speaking to the media after conducting a review meeting with officials concerned here on Wednesday, he said that the ‘Garden View Wakf Mall’, which has been pending for the last 17 years, would be completed soon. He said that he was instrumental in purchasing two land parcels for Haj House at a cost of over ₹22 crore.

He accused the BRS government of keeping the Garden View Wakf Mall project on the back burner for almost 10 years. “I have directed officials to take all steps to complete the works at the earliest,” he said, and informed that arrears of ₹7.35 crore had been released towards honorarium for 13,735 Imams and Muezzins in the State.

Giving details on the ongoing arrangements for Haj this year, he said that nearly 10,000 pilgrims would leave for the holy journey from Hyderabad.

Speaking on Wakf Board properties, he said that a detailed review meeting would be held soon to study the status of Wakf properties, and accused the previous government of ruining Wakf institutions. Further, he said that vacancies in Wakf Board, including 317 Wakf Inspector posts, would be filled within a year.

Mr. Ali also promised to make efforts to implement Urdu as the second official language in Telangana. He charged the KCR government with destroying the Urdu Academy and its computer centres and libraries.

He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would conduct a detailed review meeting on the welfare of SCs, STs and minorities after the budget session.