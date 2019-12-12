SFI members stage protest

The Students Federation of India (SFI) district committee held a demonstration here on Thursday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (CAB) passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Holding placards against the CAB and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a group of activists of the SFI staged a protest in front of SR&BGNR Government Arts and Science College in the town.

Terming the CAB “divisive and discriminatory”, SFI district secretary Ch Ramesh charged the BJP-led Central government with managing to get the CAB passed in the Upper House despite widespread opposition to its move.

“The CAB is blatantly partisan and anti-secular as it attempts to discriminate against people on the basis of religion,” he said, accusing the BJP dispensation of pursuing "communal agenda" and "divisive politics" posing a serious threat to the secular fabric of the country.