GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFI demands grace marks for B.Sc Allied Health Science students

Published - June 27, 2024 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students of B. Sc Allied Health Science, supported by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), on Thursday sat in protest outside the Gandhi Medical College alleging that they were treated unfairly in the examination.

Out of a total of 866 students, only 25 passed the examination. This they alleged is because of the course syllabus without an almanac, clear instructions on internal and external evaluation and details of the exam pattern, among other guidelines.

The Allied Health Science is a first-time course introduced by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, the protesting students said, and demanded re-verification of the answer scripts and fixing the pass percentage at 40 instead of 50.

SFI leaders — vice president Rajinikanth and district secretary K. Ashok Reddy — said nine medical college students face a similar situation, and the university officials must allot grace marks to help students pass and save their academic year, they demanded. The leaders said they would take a ‘Chalo Health University’ march, if officials do not address the issue.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) principal K. Ramesh Reddy, speaking to mediapersons, said that despite teething problems, as it is a first batch, adequate classes and remedial sessions were conducted for all students.

However, medical colleges, such as the GMC are only teaching centres of the syllabus prescribed by the university, and the question papers and evaluation is also done by the University officials, he said.

Out of about 850 seats allotted for the course in the State last year, 160 seats are in various departments at GMC.

“In all, we had conducted 76 classes for Anatomy, 91 classes for Physiology, 55 classes for Biochemistry, 34 for pathology and 50 classes for microbiology in the academic year,” Mr. Reddy informed, adding that the college was ready to help students with more special classes to do better.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / students / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.