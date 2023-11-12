SFI alliance wins all positions in UoH election

November 12, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Student Federation of India (SFI)-led panel with Ambedkar Students’ Association and Tribal Students’ Forum emerged victorious in the elections for Students’ Union of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) 2023-24.

The alliance swept all the major office bearers’ positions, results of which were announced late on Friday. The voting began on Thursday at 9 a.m. and the process went on till 5.30 p.m. The counting of votes was conducted on Friday and the exercise continued till late into the night.

MD Ateeq Ahmed with 1,880 votes of the SFI defeated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) contestant Sheikh Ayesha by a 471-vote margin and won the presidency.

Jalli Akash (SFI) who secured 1, 671 votes also pulled off the vice presidency post with a 388-margin over his nearest contender Tarun of ABVP.

Deepak Kumar Arya, a member of the alliance, was declared general secretary, who also defeated ABVP’s Rajesh Pilla, with a comfortable 480-vote margin.

Running for asst. secretary, Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu, also a member of the alliance, won the post with the highest victory margin of 641 votes.

Other victors in the list of elected office bearers are: culture secretary Samim Akter Sheikh, sports secretary Athul. S., gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment (GSCASH) Nandana Panikkil (integrated), Kandukuri Pooja (PG) and Soumya Mohan KP (research).