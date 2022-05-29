Sexual assault on woman filmed out of vengeance

Six persons, including a woman, arrested

The Gachibowli police on Saturday arrested and remanded six persons, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 22-year-old civil services aspirant.

The woman suspected her husband, who was also a civil services aspirant, of having an extra-marital affair with his woman friend.

“She bore a grudge on the victim as her husband was moving closely with her. The woman took the victim to her house at Kondapur on the pretext of sorting out some issue,” DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli said.

Soon after she entered the house, five men assaulted the victim while the woman filmed the entire episode on her mobile phone. “Later, she threatened to upload the video on the internet, before they set the victim free,” the officer said.

Later, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which a case of kidnapping and gangrape was registered and the accused were remanded to judicial custody.

“While the woman suspected her husband of having an affair with the victim, they were just friends. They know each other as they attend the same coaching classes and became good friends,” another officer said, adding that the accused’s husband was not aware of the whole incident.