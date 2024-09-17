ADVERTISEMENT

Jani Master told to stay away from Jana Sena Party activities

Updated - September 17, 2024 09:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The move comes after a First Information Report was filed against choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, on allegations of sexually assaulting a woman.

The Hindu Bureau

A.K.Jani alias Jani master. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Under cloud after a case was registered against him after allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague, the Jana Sena Party has acted fast and directed choreographer A.K.Jani alias Jani master to stay away from the activities of the party with immediate effect.

A release to his effect was issued by the party which said the direction was given based on a police case. The order will come into effect immediately, the release added.

It may be mentioned here that the Cyberabad Police booked a zero first information report (FIR) against choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

The police said that the woman was also a choreographer. In her complaint to the police, the victim, who has been closely working with the accused for the past few months, said Mr. Jani had been sexually assaulting her during their outdoor shoots.

Meanwhile, the Film Chamber of Commerce is holding a press conference today about the sexual harassment case against Jani master (choreographer). It is basically to address the insensitive manner in which some news channels have revealed the victim identity.

