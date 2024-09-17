GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jani Master told to stay away from Jana Sena Party activities

The move comes after a First Information Report was filed against choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, on allegations of sexually assaulting a woman.

Updated - September 17, 2024 09:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A.K.Jani alias Jani master.

A.K.Jani alias Jani master. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Under cloud after a case was registered against him after allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague, the Jana Sena Party has acted fast and directed choreographer A.K.Jani alias Jani master to stay away from the activities of the party with immediate effect.

A release to his effect was issued by the party which said the direction was given based on a police case. The order will come into effect immediately, the release added.

It may be mentioned here that the Cyberabad Police booked a zero first information report (FIR) against choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

The police said that the woman was also a choreographer. In her complaint to the police, the victim, who has been closely working with the accused for the past few months, said Mr. Jani had been sexually assaulting her during their outdoor shoots.

Meanwhile, the Film Chamber of Commerce is holding a press conference today about the sexual harassment case against Jani master (choreographer). It is basically to address the insensitive manner in which some news channels have revealed the victim identity.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:08 am IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.