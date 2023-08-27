Sewage seeps into KBR National Park while Forest Department sleeps

August 27, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Leakage of untreated sewage flows into the KBR National Park has been an issue for the past decade or so, but the errant agency is yet to be penalised by the Forest Department.

As per eyewitnesses and residents in the area, sewage flow into the park is not a fresh occurrence, and existed since 2012-13. The frequency has only increased in the recent years, thanks to the burgeoning residential and commercial complexes around the national park. “We have been noticing the sewage issue since 2012, during our walks. Tried to bring it to the notice of the top political establishment, with no result,” said Ramesh, an IT professional who comes here for evening walks.

On Saturday, the sewage flow could be noticed from at least three stormwater vents emptying into the park. The water enters the 16-acre Chiran Kunta lake inside the park, contaminating the drinking water for the wildlife inhabiting the area. A thick layer of algal bloom can be seen covering the surface of Chiran Kunta, which expands in summer to cover half the lake. Excess water from the Chiran Kunta is emptied into Lotus Pond, another water body close by, which too is getting polluted rapidly and recently had a fish kill incident.

Dissolved Oxygen, a parameter to estimate the purity of water, has dropped from 6.6 milligrams per litre in 2018 to 3.4 mg/L in 2023 in the water from Chiran Kunta lake, while the Biochemical Oxygen Demand has increased phenomenally, from 5 mg/L in 2018 to 43 mg/L in 2023.

The origin of the issue lies in the ramshackle state of the sewerage lines on the opposite side, which carry effluents from huge commercial establishments lining the road. They intersect with the stormwater drains running across the road into the park, and broken pipes often lead to sewage escaping into the park.

However, it remains a mystery how the pipelines get frequently damaged exactly at the points of intersection with the drain outlets.

Following a furore on social media, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board had issued a statement in June, assuring remedial action. Work on new pipelines would be started in a week’s time, Managing Director of the Board M. Dana Kishore had assured.

The leakage, however, is far from resolved after two months. Officials from the Water Board informed that due to ban on road cutting permissions, works could not be taken up during monsoons. Problem areas are being identified in the pipelines, for temporary fix.

“I am more appalled at the nonchalant attitude of the Forest Department, which is the custodian of the National Park. Why have they not penalised the offenders for so long?” fumes P.Uday Krishna, a nature enthusiast and Founder of Vata Foundation.

District Forest Officer, Hyderabad, M. Joji said he was well aware of the issue, and yet has not imposed any penalty on HMWS&SB. When sought the reason for the same, he replied that he was not answerable to media.

PCCF R. M. Dobriyal said the department has not taken any action because the breach was not deliberate, but due to leakages in pipelines.

