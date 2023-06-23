Sewage flow into KBR National Park enrages netizens

June 23, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Death of a large number of fish in the Lotus Pond of Banjara Hills created a flutter in the city about a month and a half ago. Samples were collected by the officials from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, but no information was revealed about the results thereof.

A possible reason has now emerged from social media posts about sewage being let into the KBR National Park at the centre of the city.

In fact, a Twitter post in April alerted about the said sewage flow, but went unnoticed. Freshly, another post about the same subject became viral on the platform, getting large number of shares and comments.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar had to respond to it, who said the issue has already been reviewed with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board. Tenders have been finalised and works will be taken up shortly to stop the sewage flow, he assured.

The sewage flow was sourced down to a stormwater drain directed into the KBR National Park, which feeds the lake within. The lake serves as the waterhole for peacocks, snakes, hares and scores of other species of wildlife that has made the park their home. The damage is not limited to the fauna within the park. Surplus water from the lake drains into the Lotus Pond, which is downstream.

When it had rained heavily in the first week of May, large amounts of sewage mixed surplus water from the lake in KBR Park entered the Lotus Pond compromising the quality of its water, and killed the fish in thousands.

Sewage flow into the KBR Park is a recent phenomenon, and had not existed before. “Several structures have come up in the recent times around the park. Someone must have connected their sewerage line to the stormwater drain, leading to this catastrophe,” said P. Uday Krishna, founder of the Vata Foundation, who posted the viral tweet.

He wonders why there is no response from the Forest Department officials, though the park is a protected area, and any kind of pollution should be dealt with stringently.

Eco-sensitive zone for the KBR National Park has been fixed between three and 28 metres around, based on the space availability, considering that it is located amid the hubbub of the metropolis.

Till a few years ago, the park had protection in terms of a government order which prohibited high-rise structures in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas on the grounds that they are earthquake-prone zones.

However, over the time, orders have been issued creating several exemptions. The State government issued orders in the recent past removing the height restrictions on buildings surrounding the KBR National Park too, officials shared. Following this, several tall structures can be seen coming up in the park’s vicinity now.

