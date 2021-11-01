Severing the ganja supply chain to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

01 November 2021 22:37 IST

The main supply chain of ganja into Hyderabad is being severed after drawing a list of main suppliers and peddlers. Telangana police, and Prohibition and Excise department officials have apprehended several of the suppliers. In the coming days, focus might shift on peddlers who door deliver the contraband to homes of their customers.

Telangana Prohibition and Excise Enforcement (Hyderabad) Superintendent N Anji Reddy said that around 80% of the ganja supplied in Hyderabad originates from suppliers in Dhoolpet. Along with police, the Excise department teams have jotted down list of 80 people including 20 main suppliers who sell it on wholesale basis, and the remaining who peddle smaller quantities.

“We have caught 65 of the 80 people along with police teams in the past one month . The 20 wholesale suppliers used to get large quantities of it from Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, and distribute the load into 10-15 kgs among peddlers in Hyderabad. With them being caught, the main supply chain to the city is severed,” he said.

Besides, those who try to buy ganja in Dhoolpet too are caught. Recently, the Excise department’s step to check phones for use of the word ‘ganja, ‘weed’, in chats has come under heavy criticism. The youngsters were counselled by a clinical psychologist.