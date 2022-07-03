Several Vishwabrahmin leaders booked for ‘unlawful assembly’ 

K T Rama Rao | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

About 40 protesters had blocked the road and burnt the effigy of Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao and caused inconvenience for users, they said.

Several State leaders and protesters from Vishwabrahmin community were booked by the L.B. Nagar police on Saturday for creating public nuisance and organising into unlawful assembly.

The flash protest near Srikantha Chary statue at L.B. Nagar on Saturday was in reaction to the alleged remarks made by Mr. Rao. He mocked our community by ridiculing the name Chary, the protestors said, burning Mr. Rao’s effigy. They took to sloganeering against the Minister and demanded an apology from him.

The L.B. Nagar police said the protesters were booked under IPC Sections for public nuisance and unlawful assembly. An investigation was launched.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao issued a statement clarifying his version on the incident. “There is no truth in some protests and reports that I ridiculed Vishwabrahmins (Charys) in a recent meeting. I am not cultureless to speak low of any community or section. My words were only intended at a leader from the Opposition, I take them back,” he said in a press release.