Hyderabad

19 December 2021 00:06 IST

For Shaik Mohammed and Madamoni Vaishnavi, uncle and sister of Adbul Raheem and M Manasa, respectively, who were found sitting helplessly at the Osmania General Hospital morgue, there were several unanswered questions.

While Mohammed was surprised to know that his nephew was staying in JV Colony in Kondapur, while they were under the impression that the latter was staying at a hostel at Ameerpet, Vaishnavi was shocked by the death of her younger sister as she video-called her hours before the fatal road accident.

They were unclear how the four persons were related to each other and why the girls did go to Sai Siddhu and Raheem’s place late in the night.

“Around 8.30 p.m. on Friday my sister spoke to me over video call and informed me that she was safe with her newfound social media friend N Manasa, at her hostel room at Ameerpet,” Ms.Vaishnavi told The Hindu.

And hours later, around 6.30 a.m., she got a phone call from Gachibowli police informing her of a road accident in which her sister was killed. “Initially, I thought it was a prank call from her friends and confronted them and asked them to send me a photograph of the accident. Soon after seeing the photograph, I rushed to Hyderabad,” she said.

Manasa came to Hyderabad only on Friday afternoon with an hope to get new chances in short films through her newfound friend. Earlier, she worked in a few short films in the city and went back to her native place, Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, as there was not much work here.

Later, Mohammed said that his nephew Raheem came to Hyderabad from Vijayawada two years ago to do some computer course at Ameerpet, and had a backlog in his engineering, and went back due to COVID-19 lockdown. He again came to Hyderabad a few months ago and started working as a loan recovery agent.

“We still don’t know how, where, when and why they meet each other,” both Mohammed and Vaishnavi said.