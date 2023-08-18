U.S. deports several Telugu students for ‘discrepancies’ in visa documentation

August 18, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A dozen Telugu students who arrived in the United States for Master’s courses this week were deported for alleged discrepancies in visa documentation.

Several of the deported students, for lack of documents and pending official formalities, are reportedly stuck at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

According to media reports, the incident took place at three airports in the U.S. – Atlanta, San Francisco and Chicago – on August 16.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials reportedly checked the students’ documents at random, scrutinised their mobile phone, laptop and social media accounts, and asked them to go back.

Media reports showed the deported students’ cancelled visa and related admission-related forms.

The students, it was stated, were questioned about their education, visa interview, admission help from consultancies, and were detained till they were put on the Air India flight to Delhi the next day.

Students alleged that the ICE officials’ behaviour was arbitrary, and that they were not responsive, despite being in possession of all the required documentation from the embassy and the university.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here saw thousands of students who secured admissions departing last week. The airport authority and the local police in view of the rush and for security purposes due to Independence Day even issued an advisory on the number of people who can accompany a passenger.

