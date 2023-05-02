Several sitting MLAs of Maharashtra in touch with BRS, claims KCR

May 02, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Founder-president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday disclosed that several sitting legislators of Maharashtra were in touch with him and people would come to know what was happening there soon.

“BRS is going to create a sensation in Maharashtra as the popularity of the party is growing by day. It’s not the success of any individual but the power of the party’s slogan ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’ and it’s with that slogan several sitting legislators are getting attracted to BRS,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said in talks held with some key leaders of the party from Maharashtra for the second successive day.

According to BRS sources, the party leadership has discussed at length the party strategy to be adopted in Maharashtra. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao asked the party leaders to take the slogan ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’ to every nook and corner of Maharashtra from May to June 10. Before that, two-day training session to key leaders from Maharashtra would be held at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, here on May 8 and 9.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that several former MPs, MLAs, ZP chairpersons and block-level elected representatives and others had already joined BRS and some sitting legislators of different parties were also in touch with him to join the party and holding talks towards that end. He suggested the party leaders to focus on winning over people with party ideology and slogan and not on the personal level attacks on leaders of other parties.

Stating that party organisation was important and not individuals, the BRS chief said the party had different approach in politics and was against the attitude of bowing before people priot to getting elected or getting party posts and forgetting them soon after.

The party president said appointment of district convenors of the party in Maharashtra would be completed over the next 2-3 days and building the party organisation along with membership drive would be taken up from May 10 to June 10 in all the 288 Assembly Constituencies there. He stated that appointment of Constituency in-charges was nearing completion.

Explaining the impact of the BRS so far, he said the mere entry of BRS into Maharashtra had made the State government to increase the Kisan Samman Nidhi amount and it had recently announced to review the ‘thalati’ (VRA) system there.

Maharashtra BRS leaders Manik Kadam, Shankarann Dhondge, Sudhir Sudhakar Rao Bindu, Haribhau Rathod, Charan Waghmare, Deepak Athram and Raju Thodasam, Telangana leaders S. Venugopala Chary, B.B. Patil, Balka Suman, Jogu Ramanna, A. Jeevan Reddy, Bapurao Rathod and others participated.