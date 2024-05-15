Several schools in Hyderabad achieve 100% pass rate in CBSE results

Ruhin Bhattasali, a visually impaired student, has scored 98.2% or 491 out of 500 marks in her Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) senior school certificate examination, results of which were announced on Monday.

“I initially wanted to pursue astrophysics, but because of my accessibility issues I will study computer science,” Ruhin Bhattasali, a Class 12 student at Ganges Valley School here says. The only child of Rahul Bhattasali and Manjusha Chowdhury of Kolkata, a manufacturing professional and a techie respectively, Hyderabad became Ruhin’s home because of her eye surgery and monthly eye tests at LV Prasad Eye Institute since 2011. The girl, because of glaucoma, as per her medical reports in 2020, has 100% visual impairment.

“She is very focussed and determined. We suggested her to take subjects such as economics, but she wanted to study science,” Ms. Manjusha, who along with her husband, read out her coursework and lessons everyday, says. For Ruhin, Mathematics and Physics are the favourite subjects. In addition to her parents, she says her wonderful friends and teachers helped her succeed. She is presently preparing for JEE (Advanced) test.

Meanwhile, several schools in the city recorded 100% pass rate in CBSE class X and XII results announced on Monday and Tuesday.

According to DPS Nacharam, which got a 100% pass rate in the 10th results, its 43 students achieved perfect scores in English, French, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Telugu, IT, and Hindi. And over 200 other students scored more than 90% overall marks. In the Class 12 results, its students Hana Faryal, Aastha Maheshwari, and Gaurav Surana topped the science, humanities, and commerce streams respectively.

From Army Public School in Bolarum, also a 100% achiever, its leaders were Gyan Prakash Lenka in class 10 and Bhavya Bhalla and K. V. V. Nayan Nivyadin in class 12. For chairperson of Vignan Schools, Rani Rudramadevi, who felicitated the top performers, the focus is not just on achieving marks but adequate importance to sports and cultural programmes for personality development, which are necessary for excelling in any field in the future.

Other schools which recorded a 100% pass rate in CBSE Class X and XII are Meridian School, Banjara Hills, Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet, Pallavi International School, Gandipet and Pallavi Model School, Alwal, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s, Jubilee Hills, DDMS AMS P. Obul Reddy Public School, and Gitanjali Devashray.

