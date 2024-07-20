ADVERTISEMENT

Several ryots denied loan waiver, alleges KTR

Published - July 20, 2024 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The number of farmers who benefited from the crop loan waiver scheme being implemented by the State government is far lower than those who were left disappointed, stated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said there was nobody to explain to farmers why they were denied the benefit in spite of being eligible for the scheme. He sought to know why the government was celebrating the loan waiver with only one-fifth of the total farmers having outstanding debt.

Further, he sought to know why the government had failed to fulfil its promise of Rythu Bharosa two crop seasons after coming to power. The promise made to tenant farmers and farm workers was also not met so far, he said.

