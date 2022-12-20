Several Pinapaka Congress leaders join BRS

December 20, 2022 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Several Congress leaders and activists of Pinapaka constituency in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the presence of its working president K.T. Rama Rao and district president Rega Kantha Rao here on Monday.

Welcoming them into the party, Mr. Rama Rao said BRS is going to register good electoral success in the district this time and asked the party machinery to work with cohesion to ensure victory and also development of the constitency.