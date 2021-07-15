Several localities in Hyderabad inundated post heavy rain

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 11:57 IST

Torrential rain overnight has left behind a trail of destruction in the city on Thursday morning, reminding people of the devastating floods in October last year. Several localities were flooded, forcing people to spend sleepless nights as rainwater entered homes.

Eastern part of the city recording the highest of 20.6 centimetres of rainfall, has taken the maximum brunt where overflowing lakes have drowned the surrounding areas.

Ayyappa Colony in Bandlaguda, a chronic inundation point, has received abundant flows from upstream of Bandlaguda Lake by dint of its location inside the Full Tank Level of the lake.

Kodandaram Nagar and Seesala Basthi, two more colonies prone to inundation, have been flooded yet again, due to surplus water from the Saroornagar.

In Hayatnagar, flood water from Kummari Kunta lake entered homes in Padmavathi Nagar Colony, while the same from Bairamalguda Lake drowned areas such as Altaf Nagar, Sainagar, and Harijana Basthi.

GHMC officials informed that efforts were continuously on to clear water from affected areas, and several families have been shifted to function halls close by.

As per the readings from the automatic weather stations across the city, Bandlaguda in Uppal received the highest rainfall at 20.6 centimetres, while areas including Hayatnagar, Saroornagar, Ramanthapur, Hasthinapuram, Nagole, L.B.Nagar, Lingojiguda, and Rajendranagar received very heavy rainfall ranging between 12-19 centimetres.

Other localities receiving heavy rainfall include Saidabad, Musheerabad, Bahadurguda, Charminar, Kapra, Marredpally, Nampally, and Asifnagar.

For the coming 24 hours, Meteorology department has predicted cloudy weather, light to moderate showers, and at times intense spells or thundershowers.