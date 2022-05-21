Several lessons to learn from Ukraine war

May 21, 2022 19:46 IST

Have to be self reliant in defence sector: Sanjaya Baru

Media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjaya Baru, said that there are several lessons to learn from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the stand taken by the Indian Government is appreciable.

He said that Russia has always stood by India as a reliable and trustworthy supplier. “India must be self-reliant, particularly in the defence sector. There is tremendous pressure on the country to distance itself from Russia but the government is standing firm on being independent,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Ukraine war has impacted the Indian economy. Inflation has increased, and food and commodity prices have increased. We had a series of damaging impacts on our economy, including demonetisation, COVID and now Ukraine war. The economic growth rate is six or less on an average,” said Mr. Baru while delivering a lecture on “India and the post-Ukraine world” held at Kedia College of Commerce here on Saturday.

“As of now the impact of war on India was worse and we do not know how it would unfold in future. Behind every war, there is a geo-political game. Both China and India had remained the biggest economies with more than 50 per cent share. From 1700 to 1950, their growth started falling,” he said, adding that in the last 300 years, Europe and America have benefited a lot and termed it as East-West conflict with Europe conquering most of Asia, Africa, Latin America and destroying the economies of these countries.

Referring to Hyderabad, Mr. Baru said that this is one city that has benefited from globalisation and has become a global city. “The whole world is coming to Hyderabad, a land-locked city that is a global market place,” he commented adding that both China and India are beneficiaries of globalisation.

“Using Russia, the West created a crisis and exerted geo-political pressure on Russia so that it does not have an option but hit back by occupying Ukraine. This way, the West imposed economic sanctions on Russia to create a geo-economic problem for Asian countries. The challenge before India is no different since 1947 – Self Reliance. Today it is Atma Nirbharata in a different context. We want global opportunities, we want global markets,” said Mr. Baru.

He stressed the need for domestic capability. “US and China will be dominant powers and we are going to live in a bi-polar world for the next 20 to 30 years,” he observed.