Several legislators meet KCR at his Erravelli farmhouse amid speculation of more defections

Published - June 25, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao having a light moment with party MLAs who went to meet him at his Erravelli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Several legislators of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and party leaders met party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his Erravelli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

The legislators’ meeting with the party chief assumes some political significance as it comes at a time when the speculation is rife that some more MLAs of the party are likely to cross the fence into the ruling Congress. After the Assembly elections, Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Dr. M. Sanjay elected on the BRS ticket defected to the ruling party.

With the defection of five MLAs and party candidate’s defeat in the by-election held to Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituency along with Lok Sabha elections, the BRS strength has come down to 33 from 39 it had won in the November 2023 elections.

Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar along with several BRS corporators of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation met Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao a couple of days back in the backdrop of reports in a section of the media that Mr. Kamalakar was planning to defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with several corporators.

On Tuesday, party MLAs T. Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, K.P. Vivekanand, Arekapudi Gandhi, Maganti Gopinath, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Mutha Gopal, T. Prakash Goud, MLCs Sheri Subhash Reddy and Dande Vittal, former MLA Jogu Ramanna and several others called on KCR.

