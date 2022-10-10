Several leaders condole death of Mulayam Singh

Leaders of various political parties condoled the death of veteran politician and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on Monday. They have recalled his services extended to the nation.

TRS working president and Minister K. T. Rama Rao said: “My wholehearted condolences to Akhilesh ji and entire family of Mulayam Singh ji. Rest in peace Netaji. This is truly end of an era in Indian politics.”

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh has saddened him and his contribution to the nation was immense.

Condoling the death of Mulayam Singh, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said that he was in politics for a long time and it’s a great loss to the people of weaker sections in the country.

Stating that Mulayam worked as Union Minister and as Chief Minister thrice, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed his condolence.

Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy expressed his condolences.

Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, K Eshwar, E Dayakar Rao, Mahmood Ali, A Indrakaran Reddy, BJP MLA E. Rajender, Planning board vice -chairman B. Vinod Kumar have also expressed their condolences.

Minister Gangula Kamalkar said that Mulayam Singh Yadav worked for weaker sections. He termed the departed leader as a great visionary of the nation.