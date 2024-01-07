ADVERTISEMENT

Several high-ranking officials transferred in GHMC

January 07, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Transfers of several high-ranking officials were effected in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation late on Friday night, including zonal commissioners.

As part of the transfers, Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally, B. Srinivasa Reddy, who was in GHMC on deputation from the Handlooms & Textiles Department, has been repatriated to his parent department.

Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally, V. Mamatha, has been transferred and posted in the National Institute of Urban Management. She was replaced by Abhilasha Abhinav, who was posted as the new zonal commissioner of Kukatpally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Commissioner Sneha Shabarish has been transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally.

In the Projects wing of Engineering Department, Superintending Engineer Venkata Ramana has been transferred to the Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRDCL), replacing Mallikarjunudu, who in turn, was directed to report to the office of Engineer-in-Chief, Public Health, for further posting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US