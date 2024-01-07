GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Several high-ranking officials transferred in GHMC

January 07, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Transfers of several high-ranking officials were effected in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation late on Friday night, including zonal commissioners.

As part of the transfers, Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally, B. Srinivasa Reddy, who was in GHMC on deputation from the Handlooms & Textiles Department, has been repatriated to his parent department.

Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally, V. Mamatha, has been transferred and posted in the National Institute of Urban Management. She was replaced by Abhilasha Abhinav, who was posted as the new zonal commissioner of Kukatpally.

Additional Commissioner Sneha Shabarish has been transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally.

In the Projects wing of Engineering Department, Superintending Engineer Venkata Ramana has been transferred to the Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRDCL), replacing Mallikarjunudu, who in turn, was directed to report to the office of Engineer-in-Chief, Public Health, for further posting.

