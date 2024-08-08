Several eye the Rajya Sabha seat going for polls on September 3

The bypoll for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by K. Keshava Rao will be held on September 3 and the notification will be issued by the Election Commission on August 14.

The Election Commission announced that elections for 12 vacant seats, including the by poll in Telangana, will be held on September 3. The seat in Telangana fell vacant after Mr. Keshava Rao, who was elected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, resigned from his post after joining the Congress recently though his tenure was expiring in March 2026.

Several aspirants are eyeing the seat within the Telangana Congress but the choice may be left to the party high command. The party may consider the name of a senior leader from North India since the term was less than two years. In the changed circumstances after the Supreme Court ruling on the categorisation of SC reservations, the party may opt for a Scheduled Caste leader for the short term. Senior leaders like K. Jana Reddy and V. Hanumanth Rao are also taking a shot, arguing that this would be their last opportunity for a political position.