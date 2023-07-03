Several ex-servicemen from Maharashtra join BRS

July 03, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Several former soldiers and leaders of soldier associations from Maharashtra joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Sunday to support the slogan of ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ taken up by the party for working towards bringing a qualitative change in people’s lives and the polity by reviving the ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ call.

They were welcomed into the party by its president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, who put the party scarves around their shoulders. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rao said a qualitative change in the country was possible with transformation in every walk of life. There was a need to overhaul the way the country was governed, by working for the welfare and development of farmers and all other sections.

Terming the joining of hands by former soldiers with BRS for installing farmers’ rule in the country, Mr.Rao said it was an indication of the change in the thinking of people taking place in the country. He explained to them about the welfare and development programmes being implemented for different sections in Telangana and that they would help bring a qualitative change in the lives of people in Maharashtra.

Secretary of Fauzi Janata Party and former soldier Sunil Bapurao Pagare from Nashik district, Sunil Aandhare from Solapur, Baban Pawar from Shiroor, Sandeep Lagad and Jainak Saheb from Dhonde, Ranjendra Kapre from Bheed, Haridash Shinde from Osmanabad (Dharashiv), Shivaji Naik and Ramesh Saheb from Sangli, Dinakar Dhode from Jhalna, Amul Mapari, Suraj Namdev Raut, Ajinkya Raut and Nandkumar Khadse from Washim, Mahesh Chauhan from Akola, Umesh Hande from Ahmednagar, Narayan Thope and Nangnath Ghorphade from Hadapsar and others were among the former soldiers who joined BRS on Sunday.

BRS leader from Maharashtra Shankaranna Dhondge, Telangana leaders Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Balka Suman, Samudrala Venugopala Chary and K.Vamshidhar Rao were present.

Local leaders

Meanwhile, several Constituency-level leaders of Congress and BJP from Balkonda in Nizamabad district including T.Santosh, K.Gangaiah, M.Madhu, Ch.Sai, B.Balakrishna and D.Ashok joined BRS in the presence of Minister V.Prashanth Reddy.

