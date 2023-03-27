Several districts in TS received little or no spending of CSR funds from 2016-17 to 2020-21

March 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

More than 10 out of the 33 districts in Telangana witnessed little or no spending of corporate social responsibility funds for five years from 2016-17 to 2020-21.

No CSR funds have been spent in Jagtial and Mulugu in the five-year period and Peddapalli saw spending of ₹2 lakh while Warangal Rural registered expenditure of just ₹Rs. 30 lakh through CSR funds. The situation is no different in Narayanpet and Nirmal which saw spending of CSR funds of ₹10 lakh and Rs. 11 lakh respectively during the period.

Jangoan district witnessed spending of ₹11 lakh in 2019-20 and ₹1 lakh in 2020-21 while Jayashankar Bhupalpally registered spending of ₹44 lakh in 2020-21. Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri too did not receive much attention in the spending of the CSR funds, Minister of State for of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh told the Lok Sabha on Monday quoting figures from the National CSR Data portal.

He was replying to a query by Congress member Anumula Revanth Reddy who wanted to know the details of spending of CSR funds in baclkard districts of Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal. Mr. Singh explained that CSR was in board-driven process and the board of the company was empowered to plan, decide, execute and monitor CSR activities of the company. “The Government does not issue any specific direction to the companies to spend in any particular geographical area or activity,” he said.

According to the figures released by the Minister, Hyderabad witnessed maximum spending of Rs. 197.52 crore of the ₹624.22 crore CSR funds spent followed by Ranga Reddy which saw spending of ₹30.93 crore. Spending on education was ₹204.93 crore and healthcare sector received ₹162.19 crore while slum area development received CSR funding of ₹51.50 crore.