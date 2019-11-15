Several Adivasi persons will fly to Delhi for a public meeting

In a first of its kind, several Adivasi persons from the erstwhile united Adilabad district will soon be airborne. Barring for a few in high ranking positions in the government or private sector, no aboriginal person is known to have travelled by air so far.

A public meeting of Adivasis from across the country slated for December 9 in the national capital has offered an opportunity for the the aboriginal people from Telangana to be part of this event. And, enthusiastic among them to fly. Among those who have booked their tickets to Delhi from Nagpur are 14 residents of Durvaguda village in Indervelli mandal of Adilabad, all excited for the D-day.

In a real flight

“We keep seeing airplanes flying high over our village. Now we want to experience how it feels to be in it and fly over habitations,” shared Durva Prashanth, a young graduate and the villagers’ guiding spirit.

“I saw a helicopter for the only time in my life when NTR was Chief Minister. He had arrived at Utnoor in 1987 following an ambush by naxalites which had left 11 policemen dead,” the village head man or patel, Durva Ganpath Rao recalled, betraying the anxiety of a first time air traveller.

Flying high

“The protest meeting is also an opportunity for us to visit the national capital. Not many of us have travelled beyond the borders of our district, though of late some have visited Hyderabad,” pointed out Madavi Nagesh, a youth from the village.

Many of the 14 would be air travellers belong to economically poor families but have allowed themselves the luxury of a ₹ 4,600 return ticket. They have also saved some money for sight-seeing in Delhi on December 8, especially places like Parliament and Raj Ghat, of which they have heard so much.

The 49 families of Durvaguda are no less enthusiastic about the maiden venture of their compatriots, the number of whom is likely to increase in a few days. The have collected ₹ 5,000 to gift it to the fellow villagers to help meet part of their sight-seeing expenditure.