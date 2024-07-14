GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven-year-old tracker dog with Sircilla police dies

The German Shepherd which identified the accused in 99 cases, 84 of which were thefts and 15 murders in his years of service, collapsed on Friday night just before dinner.

Updated - July 14, 2024 09:05 am IST

Published - July 14, 2024 09:04 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Seven-year-old Tango, a tracker canine working with the Sircilla police, was bid a final adieu on Saturday morning. 

“The German Shepherd which identified the accused in 99 cases, 84 of which were thefts and 15 murders in his years of service, collapsed on Friday night just before dinner. Postmortem evaluation is ongoing to identify the cause of death,” said Rajanna Sircilla Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan.

Tango was among the five canines posted with the Sircilla police, which includes two trackers, two sniffers and a narcotic detection dog. Work has already begun to find a replacement for Tango.

“Tango played a key role in many crucial cases here. One of his recent cases was a murder in Gambhiraopet. Tango also had to his name at least 2-3 awards for his performance,” the official added.  

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.