Seven-year-old tracker dog with Sircilla police dies

Seven-year-old Tango, a tracker canine working with the Sircilla police, was bid a final adieu on Saturday morning.

“The German Shepherd which identified the accused in 99 cases, 84 of which were thefts and 15 murders in his years of service, collapsed on Friday night just before dinner. Postmortem evaluation is ongoing to identify the cause of death,” said Rajanna Sircilla Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan.

Tango was among the five canines posted with the Sircilla police, which includes two trackers, two sniffers and a narcotic detection dog. Work has already begun to find a replacement for Tango.

“Tango played a key role in many crucial cases here. One of his recent cases was a murder in Gambhiraopet. Tango also had to his name at least 2-3 awards for his performance,” the official added.