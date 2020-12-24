Seven UK returnees test positive

HYDERABAD

24 December 2020 22:05 IST

Samples sent to CCMB to check UK strain of coronavirus

Seven out of 1,200 persons who have flown in to Hyderabad either directly or via UK since December 9 have tested positive for coronavirus.

The samples of the seven positive cases are being sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad to check whether the affected persons had the mutated UK strain, a review meeting presided by Health Minister Eatala Rajender with senior officials of the department and an expert COVID-19 team was informed on Thursday evening.

A release later said officials were trying to trace out the primary contacts of positive cases. The health status of those who tested negative was also being monitored. Out of 1,200 UK returnees, as many as 846 persons were traced and tested. Barring the seven persons, all others tested negative.

The meeting of Mr. Rajender was attended by Principal Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Family Welfare Commissioner Vakati Karuna, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy and members of expert panel on COVID in the wake of fears making rounds on the new strain of the virus.

Officials explained that about 1,200 persons had come to Telangana either from the UK or via UK since December 9 and of them 846 were traced and their swabs tested for COVID screening. Of them, seven were found COVID positive and the samples were also sent to CCMB to find the type of virus in them. They were also kept under special observation.

The officials further stated that even those who were found to be COVID negative were also being monitored. Speaking at the meeting, the Minister cautioned the people to be cautious in the wake of some medical experts stating that the new strain of the virus had the capacity to spread faster. He also appealed to people to celebrate Christmas and New Year by restricting themselves to homes and also follow other COVID norms.

Stating that only vaccination would put an end to the fears of people about contracting the virus, the Minister said the government was making all arrangements to vaccinate people in the order of priority norms fixed by the Centre and was also getting ready the infrastructure such as cold chain for storage of the vaccine. The government was also giving training to 10,000 staff of the department for administration of the vaccine.

The Minister explained that they were being trained to administer the vaccine up to 100 persons each every day. He stated that the government was planning to vaccinate 70 lakh to 80 lakh people in the first phase. A plan was already in place to administer the vaccine to health, police, fire and municipal staff as also old aged persons in the first phase. They had to be given the second dose of the vaccine after 28 days of administering the first dose.

The government was also planning to strengthen the critical infrastructure in hospitals including CT scan and MRI equipment. About ₹30 crore would be spent over the next six months to modernise the operation theatres in government hospitals. For the benefit of those availing health services from Basthi Dawakhans, the government was also establishing eight mini diagnostic hubs for diagnosis.