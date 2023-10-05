Seven students held with 3kgs of marijuana

October 05, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Teams of LB Nagar police apprehended seven people, including three peddlers and four consumers, for procuring and selling marijuana in Saroornagar. Officials seized three kilograms of the contraband from them.

Police said that the accused, Nakka Yashwanth, 21, Vishnu Teja, 19, and Nithin Kumar, 19, all degree students, were procuring the contraband from Karimnagar. “Besides consuming and peddling the contraband, they were also selling it to Uday Kumar, Avinash, Bhaskar and Rohan, all B. Tech students residing in Sahithinagar,” said the officials.

The accused were handed over to Saroornagar police for further investigation.