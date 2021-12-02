Seven overstaying foreigners detained

Hyderabad

02 December 2021 20:17 IST

Seven foreign nationals overstaying their visa were detained by the Cyberabad police during the cordon and search operation conducted in Sun City and P&T Colony of Rajendra Nagar on Wednesday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad zone) N Prakash Reddy said that antecedents of about 25 foreign nationals, including Congo, Nigeria and Sudan nationals, were verified and seven persons (three from Nigeria, two each from Congo and Sudan) were found to be staying ‘illegally without valid documents i.e. valid visas and passports,” he said.

They were produced before Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), who issued movement restriction orders and sent them to the detention centre in the city.

Mr. Reddy said that FRRO would write to the embassies concerned, who would verify their documents and book tickets for the detained persons.