Seven out of 10 women suffer from depression: study

Assistant professor of the Department of Psychology, GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS), Durgesh Nandinee said that specific societal arrangement affects a woman’s overall development and studies suggest that seven out of 10 women suffer from depression.

She said this while delivering a talk on ‘ Women’s Mental Wellness’ at GITAM-Hyderabad on Wednesday. Ms. Nandinee narrated a woman’s life cycle of vulnerability that includes social (vulnerable and multi-taker), psychological (behavioural and smart) and biological (hormone and chromosome).

“Given that the phenomenon of medicalisation and mental health status is complex, it is necessary to act and promote changes at political, structural, cultural and healthcare levels that reverse gender inequalities in societies and promote non-gender-biased healthcare,” she said, and stressed on mental wellness of a woman as critical.

While describing the optimum level of mental wellness, she listed good quality sleep, physical activity, dietary fibre and self-affirmation as helpful habits.