Seven of CPI (Maoist)‘s Revolutionary People’s Committee from Chhattisgarh arrested

February 02, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Six Maoist militia members and a village committee president of the banned CPI (Maoist)’s Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) from Dokpad village, a Maoist hotbed in neighbouring Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, were arrested in the Kondavai forest area in Telangana’s Charla mandal on Thursday, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Kalmu Satyam, 20, Kalmu Joga, 25, Madvi Manga, 25, Madakam Aitha, 28, Kikidi Joga, 30, Kalmu Bheema, 21, and V Unga, 45, all natives of Dokpad.

They were arrested from the Kondavai forest area by the police during a joint combing operation with the CRPF personnel on Thursday morning, the police added.

According to the police, the arrested accused were allegedly involved in planting of pressure mine in the Kondavai forested border region targeting police at the instance of the Maoist leaders recently. The pressure mine was unearthed and subsequently defused by the police.

