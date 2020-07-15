Seven new Ekalavya model schools for State

The Central government has sanctioned seven new Ekalavya model residential schools for tribal children in the State with an intake of 840 and cost per head of ₹ 1.09 lakh per annum.
They will be in addition to the sixteen schools already functioning under the aegis of Telangana State Ekalavya Model Residential Schools Society with a strength of 5,250, and an annual budget of ₹ 57.22 crore.
The new schools were sanctioned by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Indervelli in Adilabad district, Cherla, Dummugudem and Mulkalapalle in Bhadradri Kothgudem district, Singareni in Khammam district, and Kothaguda and Gudur in Mahbubabad district. All of them will have an admissible strength of 120 each, a release said.
It added that each of the seven schools would be constructed at a cost of ₹33 crore. The State government has renewed the contract of 1,950 residential teachers of the society.
