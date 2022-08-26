Seven modular OTs, other facilities opened in MNJ Cancer Hospital

Minister Harish Rao says robotic operation theatre to become available in a month

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao interacting with an attendant of a patient in MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday.

The MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, popularly known as Cancer Hospital, has acquired new facilities as part of scaling up the in-patient services. The new facilities that have become available from Friday include 7 modular operation theatres, modern laundry and modern kitchen, established with over ₹30 crore.

Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao along with Minister for Home Md. Mahamood Ali and Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain inaugurated the new facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said a robotic operation theatre being set up with a cost of ₹30 crore would also become available in a month’s time.

Stating that incidence of cancer disease is on the rise in the society, the Minister said the State government had spent ₹111 crore under Aarogyasri for treatment of patients during 2021-22. The expenditure since formation of the State is ₹750 crore. The government is also doing bone marrow transplantation worth ₹10 lakh to patients from poor families free of cost under Aarogyasri, he said.

PG boarding facility

The Minister said work on the addition of a 350-bed in-patient block funded by Aurobindo Pharma is in progress and the facility would take the total beds in the hospital to 750. The government is also constructing boarding facility for post-graduate students with ₹4 crore, he said.

For the cancer patients in the final stage, there are palliative care centres in all district hospitals and Alana vehicles were also introduced to provide treatment to those suffering chronic illness at their doorstep. About 200 cancer patients were identified in mobile screening camps held at 20 places and they are being provided treatment, he said.

The Minister stated that MNJ Cancer Hospital would have the first oncology special nursing school in the country and it would be opened soon. On the new medical colleges, he said approval for admissions in five out of eight medical colleges was received, and he was hopeful of getting the permission for the other three soon.

Govt. City College

Later, the Minister also visited the Government City College, adjacent to the High Court. He asked the authorities to prepare plans for renovation of the 100-year old buildings of the college. Work on constructing a new block with ₹8 crore is in progress.